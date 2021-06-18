Electric Space, 11 Rathbone Place.

Electric Current Works Limited has applied to Westminster Council for a minor variation of its premises licence at Electric Space, Basement to Third Floor 11 Rathbone Place, Fitzrovia.

The existing licence is for: Exhibition of a Film, Late Night Refreshment, Sale by Retail of Alcohol; and the opening hours are from 8am to midnight Monday to Thursday, 8am to 12.30 am the following morning from Friday to Saturday, and 9am to 11.30pm on Sunday.

The application seeks to remove the following conditions on the premises licence:

The provision of Licensable Activities shall at all times be ancillary to the use of the Premises by the AllBright Collective as a female private members’ club and co-working meeting/office space.

And;

Alcohol may only be sold for consumption by a) members of the AllBright Club and their bona fide

guests (not exceeding 3 guests per member); b) employees and staff of the AllBright Collective; or c)

persons attending a pre-booked private function’.

Also to remove the conditions regarding the restrictions on numbers below;

The number of persons accommodated at any one time, (excluding staff) shall not exceed:

Basement — 20 persons

Ground — 110 persons

First Floor — 60 persons

Second Floor — 60 persons

Third Floor — 60 persons

With no more than 60 persons on the first, second and third floors at any one time and no more than

170 persons on the premises at any one time.

No alternative conditions are offered to support the application.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

21/05757/LIPVM: Electric Space, Basement to Third Floor 11 Rathbone Place, Fitzrovia. London W1T 1HR.

The last date for making a representation is 25 June 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.