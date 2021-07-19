Westminster City Council has announced that the Fitzrovia West planning referendums will take place on Thursday 2 September 2021.

As the district has been designated as a residential and business area two referendums will be held: one residential referendum and one business referendum.

The question asked in the referendums will be: “Do you want Westminster City Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Fitzrovia West to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

A person is entitled to vote in the referendum if they are entitled to vote in an election of any Councillor of Westminster City Council whose area is in the referendum area; and their qualifying address for the election is in the referendum area, states the council.

A business is entitled to vote in the business referendum if the business is a non-domestic ratepayer in the referendum area; and the business has registered a named voter as their business voter on the business voting register.

If more than half of those voting in each referendum have voted in favour of the plan the council must also ‘make’ (i.e. adopt), the neighbourhood plan, as soon reasonably practicable. In the event that the plan only gathers majority support at one referendum, the council then decides if the plan should be made (i.e. adopted).

The polling place will be Fitzrovia Centre, 2 Foley St, London W1W 6DL and the hours of voting will be from 7am to 10pm.

Westminster City Council: Fitzrovia West planning referendums.

Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum, Neighbourhood Plan.