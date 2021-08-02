A neighbourhood plan can help shape land development in Fitzrovia West.

If you live in Westminster, your time has come to vote in a referendum on the Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Plan on 2 September. Everyone registered to vote will be able to say whether they want the plan to influence planning decisions and create an improved environment for all those living in, working in and visiting the area. All businesses in the neighbourhood which pay business rates will also get a vote. The Fitzrovia Centre in Foley Street will be the polling station but you can also apply for a postal vote.

The FitzWest Neighbourhood Forum has been representing your interests since 2014 and has consulted local people at regular public meetings and through its website.

One of the main functions of the Forum is to prepare a neighbourhood plan. This sets out a series of policies explaining how we’d like to see the area develop over the next 20 years. The plan has been based on extensive consultation and we work closely with community groups, statutory bodies and business organisations such as the New West End Company. The draft plan has been approved by an independent Examiner who has agreed it fits with other plans prepared by Westminster City Council and the Mayor of London.

We have had two very positive endorsements:

“It is only through working in partnership we will deliver improved cleaner air and a high quality street environment, with a vibrant mix of business and residential uses enhancing the built form and heritage of the area.‎ We encourage all local businesses to support the Neighbourhood Plan,” says Jace Tyrrell, chief executive, New West End Company.

“Please do have a look at the plan; It’s important to your future. Both businesses and residents have the opportunity to assess it, to vote for it, and to make it happen. If you do, it can make a real difference to what happens, because by law it must be taken into account,” says Griff Rhys Jones, president, Civic Voice.

The final stage is the referendum of residents and businesses which, if the majority vote in favour, the plan becomes an important statutory document which the Council has to take into account when considering planning applications. It also sets out other priorities and opportunities to influence the way budgets are spent to benefit the community and local environment.

You will receive further information about the referendum on 2 September nearer the time but please have a look at the plan on our website (www.fitzwest.org) and please vote ‘YES’!

Residents can vote in person at the Fitzrovia Centre, 2 Foley Street, or by applying for a postal or proxy vote. Make sure of your vote by downloading a form.

The form should be return to electoralservices@westminster.gov.uk

by 17 August. Businesses have been mailed further information about voting by Westminster City Council and must register by 29 July.

We will also be distributing posters to shops and restaurants in the area.

Nick Bailey is secretary of the Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum.