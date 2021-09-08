“Colouful Crossings” — as Camden is describing the art project in a letter to residents and businesses.

Pedestrian crossings will be closed and motor traffic diversions will be in place next week as work gets underway to create a series of painted artworks on the carriageway on Tottenham Court Road.

From 18 September the shopping street will host 11 colourful pedestrian crossings, says Camden Council in a letter to residents and businesses today. The project was first announced in the summer but the designs are still yet to be revealed.

It is part of a £6 million domestic tourism campaign from the Mayor of London to persuade people to visit London.

“Here in Camden we are hosting artwork by London based artist Yinka Ilori which is funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies with a contribution by Camden Council,” says Camden.

Work on the Asphalt Art will take place from Monday 13 to Friday 17 September and will remain in place for up to a year. Once completed pedestrians will be able to use the crossings as normal.

Temporary Traffic Orders to enable the pedestrian crossings to be painted.

Camden has already announced a temporary traffic order for a large number of road closures at the junctions of Tottenham Court Road while the work is carried out. These include Maple Street, Tottenham Street, Percy Street and Stephen Street — so expect more chaos than usual.

Street painting contractors will be working Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm. During the works, pedestrian crossings will be closed, and pedestrian and traffic diversions and temporary traffic lights will be in place.

Tottenham Court Road southbound will be closed to all vehicles between 7:30am and 7pm each day. But the existing and already confusing traffic restrictions between 8am and 7pm will remain in place on Tottenham Court Road to all northbound traffic.

Camden is advising southbound cyclists to use Gower Street and Bloomsbury Street for the duration of the works.