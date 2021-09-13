Workers spray paint through a stencil to create artwork on one of the 11 pedestrian crossings to be painted on Tottenham Court Road. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Work began today on the five-day project to paint “colourful crossings” on Tottenham Court Road.

Street painting contractors will be working Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm. During the works, pedestrian crossings will be closed, and pedestrian and traffic diversions and temporary traffic lights will be in place. Camden is advising southbound cyclists to use Gower Street and Bloomsbury Street for the duration of the works. Southbound buses are being diverted.

The Asphalt Art will feature on 11 pedestrian crossings and remain in place for up to a year.