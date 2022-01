The London Fire Brigade attended a small fire at The Lore of the Land pub in Conway Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Fire fighters were called to tackle a blaze at a Fitzrovia pub seven months to the day after a previous fire damaged the building.

The London Fire Brigade attended the Lore of the Land pub in Conway Street on the morning of Sunday 23 January. The fire was small and was quickly brought under control.

The pub is owned by film director Guy Ritchie who also has a house in Fitzroy Square.

On 23 June 2021 around 70 fire fighters attended a much more serious fire at the pub.