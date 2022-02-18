A “red” weather warning for 10am to 3pm today has been issued. Image: Met Office.

Camden and Westminster council’s have issued service updates this morning after the Met Office upgraded its weather warning from “amber” to “red” for London and the south east of England.

“The Met Office has issued a Red weather warning for London effective between 10am and 3pm on Friday, 18 February 2022. This is due to Storm Eunice which is likely to cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds,” says Camden Council.”

“Camden parks will be closed on Friday, 18 February 2022. The plan as its stands is to reopen parks on Saturday, 19 February 2022.”

Westminster council has posted storm Eunice advice and support on its website and has warned of “flying debris causing a danger to life, and the potential for fallen trees, power cuts, and building damage”.

Mayor London, Sadiq Khan has urged all Londoners to stay at home.

See more I urge all Londoners to stay at home, do not take risks, and do not travel unless it is absolutely essential.



City Hall is in close contact with key agencies across the capital and our city is as prepared as possible for any potential impacts of Storm Eunice. — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) February 18, 2022

The Met Office has issued the following advice.

Stay indoors as much as possible.

If you do go out, try not to walk or shelter close to buildings and trees.

Keep away from the sheltered side of boundary walls and fences – if these structures fail, they will collapse on this side.

Do not go outside to repair damage while the storm is in progress.

If possible, enter and leave your house through doors in the sheltered side, closing them behind you.

Open internal doors only as needed, and close them behind you.

Do not drive unless your journey is really necessary.

The Regent’s Park along with all Royal Parks will remain closed on Friday.