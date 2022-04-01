The Fitzrovia Chapel is hosting a concert in aid of disaster relief in Ukraine. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

A concert of Ukrainian classical and folk music by candlelight in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal will be held at the Fitzrovia Chapel this month.

Daniel Bates on oboe will be joined by Ukrainian born musicians Pavlo Beznosiuk on violin, and Sofia Matviienko on flute. Also performing will be Harry Cameron Penny on clarinet and Will Harvey on cello.

Ukrainian classical and folk music at the Fitzrovia Chapel by candlelight in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal. 6pm Friday 8 April 2022. Fitzrovia Chapel, 2 Pearson Square, London W1T 3BF. Tickets are £16.76 via Eventbrite (A glass of Prosecco is included in the ticket price).