Sofia Matviienko. Photo: Stephanie Black.

Pavlo Beznosiuk. Photo: Stephanie Black.

Ukrainian born musicians Pavlo Beznosiuk (violin) and Sofia Matviienko (flute) played at a concert in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal held at the Fitzrovia Chapel on 8 April.

They were joined by Daniel Bates on oboe, Harry Cameron Penny on clarinet, and Will Harvey on cello.

Stephanie Black is a London based photographer. She can be found on Instagram @stephblack_photo and Twitter @stephblackphoto.