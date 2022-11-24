Sainsbury Wellcome Centre on Howland Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

There are currently five large construction sites either planned or in progress around the Howland Street area in Fitzrovia, and a sixth site could be added to the already crowded theatre of demolition and construction in the neighbourhood.

Contractor 8build is working on the “5th Quad” extension project at the UCL Sainsbury Wellcome Centre on Howland Street and is holding a meeting this month to enlighten local people on the details of the scheme and the inevitable nuisance its construction would create.

The new build would be to the rear of the site over an existing private amenity area behind the main building.

A planning application was submitted in January. Permission is currently pending, and a construction management plan has yet to be published.

Fitzrovia News understands that the public open space on the corner of Howland Street and Cleveland Street would be closed for the duration of the project to facilitate the construction work.

Local residents and other interested parties are invited to a briefing and to ask questions on the project.

5th Quad Extension Project, 4pm to 5.30pm, Tuesday 29 November 2022, at Ground Floor Lecture Theatre, UCL-Sainsbury Wellcome Centre, 25 Howland Street, London W1T 4JG.