48 Margaret Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

An application has been made by 48 Margaret Street Trading Ltd to Westminster Council for a new premises licence for the ground floor at 48 Margaret Street in Fitzrovia West.

The applicant is seeking permission for licensable activities including the sale of alcohol from 10am to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, and 10am to 1am the following morning from Thursday to Saturday; and late night refreshment from 11pm to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, and 11pm to 1am the following morning from Thursday to Saturday.

The premises is described as a bespoke customer experience with a 17th century British maritime theme. There would also be a retail shop offering off sales of alcohol but operating within the council’s core hours. A number of conditions have been offered in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

23/01029/LIPN, Ground Floor, 48 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SD.

The last date for representations to be received by the Licensing Authority is 17 March 2023.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.

Planning permission was applied for in October 2022 and granted in February 2023 for the use of the ground floor as a drinking establishment with expanded food provision (Sui Generis); and for the installation of an extract duct to the rear elevation terminating above the main roof level and the installation of an air condenser unit at rear ground floor level.

