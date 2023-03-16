Westminster Council has validated a number of planning applications in Fitzrovia West so far during March 2023. This page will be updated until the monthly list is complete.
Among the monthly list so far are: installation of tank and plant at 59-61 Bolsover Street and 224-228 Great Portland Street; various works to a listed building at 93 Mortimer Street; details of refuse storage at 85 – 86 Newman Street; and details of storage at 25-33 Berners Street.
Please also note there were some late updates to the February 2023 list.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Details pursuant to Condition 2 of planning permission dated 13 January 2021 (RN:20/03608/FULL), namely details of facing materials 50 – 57 Newman Street London W1T 3EBRef. No: 23/01549/ADFULL | Received: Thu 09 Mar 2023 | Validated: Thu 09 Mar 2023 | Status: Pending
- Details pursuant to Condition 8 of planning permission dated 21 February 2023 (RN:22/07555/FULL), namely details of refuse and recycling storage Basement And Ground Floor 85 – 86 Newman Street London W1T 3EURef. No: 23/01517/ADFULL | Received: Wed 08 Mar 2023 | Validated: Wed 08 Mar 2023 | Status: Pending
- Amendments to planning permission dated 13th December 2021 (RN: 21/07298/FULL) for Installation of replacement windows at various floor levels on the Langham Place, Great Portland Street, Langham Place West Wing, Langham East Window and Riding House Street elevations. Namely, to amend Condition 1 to correct the list of consented plan references to include one plan which was excluded from the Decision Notice through an administrative error. Henry Wood House 2 Riding House Street London W1W 7FARef. No: 23/01348/NMA | Received: Wed 01 Mar 2023 | Validated: Wed 01 Mar 2023 | Status: Pending
- Replacement of the damaged roof tile on 43 Great Portland Street; addition of a protective fire corridor on the ground floor 43 Great Portland Street; confirmation of tiles in the W.C’s on the 2nd & 3rd floor 93 Mortimer Street; instillation of plant within a basement room; and replacement of two missing fire places and the replacement / repair of various fire place tiles. (Linked with 23/01359/FULL) 93 Mortimer Street London W1W 7SSRef. No: 23/01360/LBC | Received: Wed 01 Mar 2023 | Validated: Wed 15 Mar 2023 | Status: Pending
- Replacement of the damaged roof tile on 43 Great Portland Street; addition of a protective fire corridor on the ground floor 43 Great Portland Street; confirmation of tiles in the W.C’s on the 2nd & 3rd floor 93 Mortimer Street; instillation of plant within a basement room; and replacement of two missing fire places and the replacement / repair of various fire place tiles. (Linked with 23/01360/LBC) 93 Mortimer Street London W1W 7SSRef. No: 23/01359/FULL | Received: Wed 01 Mar 2023 | Validated: Wed 15 Mar 2023 | Status: Pending
- Details pursuant to Conditions 2 and 5 of planning permission dated 26 January 2023 (RN:22/08054/FULL); Namely details of waste/recycling and cycle storage. 25 – 33 Berners Street London W1T 3LRRef. No: 23/01304/ADFULL | Received: Tue 28 Feb 2023 | Validated: Tue 07 Mar 2023 | Status: Pending
- Provison of fire protection sprinkler tank, wall mounted box enclosing pipework and plant room enclosure panels (Retrospective application). 59-61 Bolsover Street And 224-228 Great Portland Street London W1W 5QPRef. No: 23/01119/FULL | Received: Tue 21 Feb 2023 | Validated: Thu 02 Mar 2023 | Status: Pending
- Installation of two condenser units within right side light-well (from street view) including grilles to both existing light-wells. 10 Great Castle Street London W1W 8LPRef. No: 23/00850/FULL | Received: Thu 09 Feb 2023 | Validated: Mon 13 Mar 2023 | Status: Pending
- Replacement windows with new double-glazed, aluminium frame or like-for-like alternative to match existing. (Linked to 22/07902/FULL) 4 – 12 Little Titchfield Street London W1W 7BYRef. No: 22/07903/LBC | Received: Mon 21 Nov 2022 | Validated: Fri 03 Mar 2023 | Status: Pending
- Replacement windows with new double-glazed, aluminium frame or like-for-like alternative to match existing. (Linked to 22/07903/LBC) 4 – 12 Little Titchfield Street London W1W 7BYRef. No: 22/07902/FULL | Received: Mon 21 Nov 2022 | Validated: Fri 03 Mar 2023 | Status: Pending