Westminster Council has validated a number of planning applications in Fitzrovia West so far during March 2023. This page will be updated until the monthly list is complete.

Among the monthly list so far are: installation of tank and plant at 59-61 Bolsover Street and 224-228 Great Portland Street; various works to a listed building at 93 Mortimer Street; details of refuse storage at 85 – 86 Newman Street; and details of storage at 25-33 Berners Street.

Please also note there were some late updates to the February 2023 list.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).

