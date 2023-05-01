Mortimer Street. Westminster Council wants to make the street two-way from the junction with Great Titchfield Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

The Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum will hold its annual general meeting this month and host a discussion about how Westminster Council’s proposed changes to traffic flow on Oxford Street will impact Fitzrovia streets.

Residents and businesses owners are invited to come along on 18 May to find out more about the initial plans to change the road layout at Oxford Circus, and about how this would affect Fitzrovia.

In March residents’ groups and businesses in the neighbourhoods surrounding Oxford Street were shown outline plans for Oxford Circus. Westminster Council later sent a rather poor quality and simplistic diagram of how motor traffic flows would change in response to concerns raised by Fitzrovia West.

At Oxford Circus the council is proposing to ban left and right turns in Oxford Street and Regent Street so traffic has to go straight ahead on both roads, reports the Neighbourhood Forum.

The Council also intends to reroute some bus routes because of the ban on left and right turns at the Circus. Some buses would use parts of Great Castle Street and Margaret Street to provide access to Great Portland Street and John Prince’s Street.

The bus routes particularly affected in the Oxford Circus area will be 7, 12, 22, 55, 73, 94, and 139. The Council is seeking the approval of Transport for London to make these changes. Further studies are being undertaken to determine the impact of these changes and the results will be made public.

Westminster Council also wants to convert the part of Mortimer Street that is currently one-way east bound to two-way working, and allow west bound motor traffic to turn north into Great Titchfield Street. According to the traffic flow diagram there is a forecast of increased motor traffic along Great Titchfield Street.

Traffic flow plans also show an increase in motor traffic along part of Wells Street south of Mortimer Street, and along part of Berners Street and Eastcastle Street.

A member of the Oxford Street team from Westminster Council will be at the meeting to answer questions.

Great Titchfield Street has lots of trees north of New Cavendish Street planted between 2011 and 2013, but very few to the south. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

There will also be updates on how the Community Infrastructure Levy monies are being spent in Fitzrovia West and what future funding plans there are for the area, including greening the streets.

Many residents want to see more tree planting like that done between 2011 and 2013 by the W1W Tree Initiative. Those trees are now flourishing and providing much needed canopy cover.

Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum annual general meeting. 6pm Thursday 18 May 2023 at Sainsbury Wellcome Centre, 25 Howland Street, London W1T 4JG. All residents and local businesses are welcome to attend. See fitzwest.org or contact info@fitzwest.org for more information.

