There will be balloon animal modelling, circus workshops and more fun and games at this year’s annual Fitzrovia Street Party and Community Dinner at The Warren, Whitfield Place, on Saturday 2 September.

Organised by Fitzrovia Youth in Action and is a free event.

Whitfield Street will be closed from 8am to 8pm between Warren Street and Grafton Way for the event. Traffic diversions will be in place.

Fitzrovia Street Party and Community Dinner, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday 2 September 2023, at The Warren public open space, north end of Whitfield Street.

Like this: Like Loading...