Local charity Fitzrovia Youth in Action (FYA) has announced it is looking for a new chairperson to lead the organisation through what it describes as “an exciting period of development”.

FYA is seeking someone who has a proven track record as a company director or charity trustee, preferably living or working in the London Borough of Camden where the organisation carries out its activities.

It is one of the largest community organisations based in Fitzrovia and has been operating for over 25 years.

Last year, across Camden and in neighbouring communities, FYA “supported over 500 young people in organising youth social action programmes which engaged over 2500 other young people and residents,” states the charity.

Although the position is unpaid, the new chair of the board of directors and trustees will oversee an organisation with a financial turnover of between £800,000 and £1mn, and work with a chief executive officer who has an annual salary of around £65k.

FYA is both a limited company and a registered charity, and has a wholly owned subsidiary, Fitzrovia Youth in Action Activities Ltd, which operates all commercial trading operations carried out at the Warren multi-use area and at The Warren Centre at Whitfield Place.

In the 2021-2022 financial year the subsidiary company generated an income of around £130,000 and paid about £30,000 to the parent charity.

“The next few years are not going to be easy,” writes outgoing chairperson Natalie Speranza.

“We are seeing funding streams reducing or coming to an end. We recognise the need for careful planning of how we direct our existing resources and develop new and existing forms of sustainable income,” she wrote in the 2022 annual report.

FYA Chairperson recruitment. Closing date for applications: 30 September 2023.

Charities Commission: Fitzrovia Youth in Action, charity overview.

