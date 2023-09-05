Crabtree Fields is the only truly green public open space in Fitzrovia. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Camden Council will soon be consulting on a radical re-design of Crabtree Fields after hearing concerns from local residents this summer.

The small public park was created from a car park in the mid-1980s when it was compulsory purchased by the GLC. It is about 1,000 square metres in size, has dozens of trees providing shade, a small lawn, public seating, lots of greenery, and hosts a variety of wildlife.

For the past four years the park has had an active volunteer group which has planted new trees and wildflowers to improve the habitat for wildlife. Work is constantly needed to restore the park due to disease and invasive species, as well as vandalism by the public and too often council contractors.

The park is heavily used for such a small space and it is often covered in litter.

Currently it is missing a children’s playground and Camden Council has received a number of complaints about the behaviour of some park users.

Local people will be meeting this month to discuss the park’s future and anyone with an interest in this important green space is asked to attend.

Public meeting, 6pm, Monday 11 September 2023 at Crabtree Fields public open space on the corner of Colville Place and Whitfield Street, Fitzrovia.

