22-24 Torrington Place. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Afuri UK Limited has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at 22-24 Torrington Place, Fitzrovia.

The application seeks permission for the sale of alcohol to drink both on and off the premises from 9am to 11.30pm, Monday to Thursday; 9am to midnight on Friday and Saturday; and from 9am to 10.30pm on Sunday.

Permission is also sought for the sale of late night refreshment from Monday to Saturday until the same terminal hours as the sale of alcohol.

“The premises shall close, and all patrons to have left the premises, no later than 30 minutes after the end of the permitted hours for the sale by retail of alcohol on the premises,” states the application.

The business is described as a restaurant but no condition has been offered stating that alcoholic drinks will only be served to customers seated and having a meal.

The site was previously occupied by the wholefood store Planet Organic.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\117386, 22 Torrington Place, London WC1E 7HJ.

A public consultation on the application is open until 15 November 2023.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

