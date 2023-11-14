Firefighters tackled a blaze in a basement on Mortimer Street. Photo: London Fire Brigade.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire at a commercial building on Mortimer Street near the junction with Nassau Street during the early evening of Monday 13 November.

“Part of a room at basement-level was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries,” said a spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade.

The fire caused dense smoke to accumulate in the building, so firefighters used ventilation fans to clear the air to maintain access.

“The Brigade was called at 4.46pm and the fire was under control by 6.33pm. Fire crews from Soho, Islington, Shoreditch, Lambeth and Euston fire stations attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire is believed to have been electrical,” said the LFB.

This was the second fire at a commercial premises in Fitzrovia on Monday. In the morning, fire crews tackled a blaze on a flat roof behind a building in Warren Street.

