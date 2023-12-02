Goodge Street flooding on Friday lunchtime. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

The surface of part of Goodge Street in Fitzrovia is breaking up due to yet another burst water main, only six months after the road was closed at the same location due to a previous repair by Thames Water.

Water is pouring from the road between the junction of Charlotte Street and Newman Street.

Workers for Thames Water arrived on Friday 1 December and placed a traffic cone in the middle of the road to warn of the growing pothole, but left without doing any further work.

On Saturday morning the traffic cone was still there and water continued to pour from under the road surface yet there was no sign of Thames Water.

In May this year Thames Water closed Goodge Street while it dug a huge hole to make “improvements” at the same location.

Thames Water have been contacted for comment.

