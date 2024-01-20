Westminster Council has validated a number of new planning applications so far during January 2024 in Fitzrovia West.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Details of front and rear facades, at all levels, including windows and shopfronts and details of roof storeys pursuant to Condition 3 of planning permission dated 13 January 2021 (RN:20/03608/FULL) 50 – 57 Newman Street London W1T 3EBRef. No: 24/00307/ADFULL | Received: Wed 17 Jan 2024 | Validated: Wed 17 Jan 2024 | Status: Pending
- Display of one non illuminated projecting sign measuring 0.7m x 1m. 4-5 Langham Place London W1B 3DGRef. No: 24/00260/ADV | Received: Mon 15 Jan 2024 | Validated: Mon 15 Jan 2024 | Status: Pending
- Installation of replacement shopfront. 4-5 Langham Place London W1B 3DGRef. No: 24/00259/FULL | Received: Mon 15 Jan 2024 | Validated: Mon 15 Jan 2024 | Status: Pending
- Engraving on existing empty internal wall plaque. 2 Pearson Square W1T 3BFRef. No: 24/00114/LBC | Received: Mon 08 Jan 2024 | Validated: Mon 08 Jan 2024 | Status: Pending
- Display of non-illuminated adverts on hoarding – six measuring 3m x 5.9m; two measuring 3.2m x 6m; one measuring 3.2m x 5.8m, one measuring 3m x 6.8m, and one measuring 3m x 6.6m.Kent House 14-17 Market Place London W1W 8AJRef. No: 23/08651/ADV | Received: Thu 14 Dec 2023 | Validated: Mon 08 Jan 2024 | Status: Decided
- Use of part of the public highway in two areas measuring 1.8m X 1.8m, 2.45m X 1.8m for the placing of 3 branded barriers, 8 tables, 16 chairs and retaining existing painted timber planters to the side entrance in connection with existing food and drink premises. Basement And Ground Floor Windsor House 40 – 41 Great Castle Street London W1W 8LURef. No: 23/08603/TCH | Received: Tue 12 Dec 2023 | Validated: Wed 17 Jan 2024 | Status: Pending
- Display of two internally illuminated fascia signs measuring 25.5cm x 240cm and 25.5cm x 353cm; and two internally illuminated projecting signs measuring 64cm x 70cm. 51 Cleveland Street London W1T 4JHRef. No: 23/08530/ADV | Received: Fri 08 Dec 2023 | Validated: Wed 10 Jan 2024 | Status: Pending
- Erection of ventilation duct. 63 Great Titchfield Street LondonRef. No: 23/08509/FULL | Received: Thu 07 Dec 2023 | Validated: Fri 05 Jan 2024 | Status: Pending
- Installation of five air source heat pumps onto the roof. Basement And Ground Floor 9 Little Portland Street London W1W 7JFRef. No: 23/08461/FULL | Received: Wed 06 Dec 2023 | Validated: Fri 05 Jan 2024 | Status: Pending