Writing my latest novel took me back to the land of my birth to explore the complex relationship of twins
Fitzrovia and remote, rural Wales are worlds apart, and I wanted to bring them together in my latest and fifth novel, Saturdays are Black or White. Brian Jarman grew up on a farm in Mid-Wales but settled in London. I was brought up on a farm in Mid-Wales, and discovered this area of London when […]
Planning applications in Fitzrovia West, December 2020
There were 16 planning applications in Fitzrovia validated by Westminster Council during December 2020. Most of the applications are for relatively small changes to buildings. Included in the monthly list is: an application to part demolish and rebuild to increase height of the building at 49 Newman Street and to incorporate it into the neighbouring […]
Planning applications in Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia, December 2020
There were 19 planning applications in Bloomsbury ward registered by Camden Council in December 2020. Among the applications listed below is a major development proposed across two sites: at 95-100 Tottenham Court Road and 14-19 Tottenham Mews, which Fitzrovia News reported on in December. There are four applications related to this development. Included on the […]
The first six months of 2021 — and quite possibly longer — will be a very difficult time for everyone, and production of a printed newspaper will be challenging. Our last two printed quarterly editions have been just two-sides of A4 and in miserable black and white. Producing a 16 page newspaper is a team […]
Volunteer group plant over a hundred trees in local park
This winter the Friends of Crabtree Fields have been busy planting native trees to increase the amount of greenery, biodiversity, and habitat for birds, in one of the few truly green public open spaces in Fitzrovia. Just some of the saplings that were planted by volunteers at Crabtree Fields public open space. Photo: Friends of […]
Camden appeals to ‘well intentioned’ but naughty anti-graffiti artist to stop
Camden Council’s West End Project team have appealed to a fast-moving mystery volunteer who has been covering up graffiti with a roller and black paint, to stop what they are doing and give the council’s own workers time to clean it off. So they are telling us… Graffiti daubed over newly restored mural within a […]
Licensing application: restaurant, 102 Great Portland Street
An application has been made to Westminster Council for a new premises licence for a proposed restaurant at 102 Great Portland Street, Fitzrovia, London W1W 6PD. An application has been made for playing recorded music and the sale of alcohol at a proposed Indian restaurant at 102 Great Portland Street. Hrm Gathani Ltd has applied […]
Camden to start work on redesign of Tottenham Court Road cycle lane
Camden Council is to redesign and then re-open the Tottenham Court Road cycle lane which has been closed for over 18 months due to problems with its safe operation. The short and short-lived protected cycle lane on Tottenham Court Road is due to be redesigned. The short cycle lane which connects Torrington Place to Howland […]
‘Spy Waiters’ in 21st Century US and 20th Century Britain: Nightmares of Nationalism
Fitzrovia has always been known for its busy eating places owned and staffed by immigrant waiters and chefs from all over Western Europe. At some points in history, waiters like these have been given an unwanted spotlight, wrongly suspected of being spies. In the 1900s British nationalism and paranoia meant German waiters in Charlotte Street […]
Licensing application: restaurant, 48 Grafton Way
An application has been made to Camden Council for a new premises licence at the basement and ground floor at 48 Grafton Way, Fitzrovia, London W1T 5DZ. Application for a new premises licence at 48 Grafton Way. APML Estate Ltd is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol on the premises, late night refreshment, and […]
Meeting the goddess Hygeia on Hallam Street
Just stepping out into the street can seem pretty dangerous nowadays. So when I leave the safety of my own flat I crave some kind of reward — something that will make my journey through Fitzrovia feel worthwhile. A few weeks ago, meeting the goddess Hygeia on Hallam Street was one of those rewards. 44-50 […]
The Dining Detective: Kibele restaurant and bar
In 1951 Carson McCullers wrote a novella called The Ballad of the Sad Café. As I walked today along Great Titchfield Street (I write this in the middle of the second lockdown) that title came into my mind. We have been so lucky with our local restaurants and cafes (and with the weather) over the early autumn: […]
Derwent’s Network Building plans fall down on housing and public open space
Derwent London’s latest sortie into Fitzrovia means demolishing yet another large building, and constructing a shiny new, nine-storey commercial block, with little in the way of housing and public open space — contrary to Camden Council’s planning policy. New office and retail space is planned at the Network Building, 95-100 Tottenham Court Road. Image: Derwent […]
Oxford Street – from Wells Street to Winsley Street
As reported in part one and part two of this extended review, The Survey of London’s latest volume is for the first time devoted to a single thoroughfare — Oxford Street. The Survey, founded in 1894, is a research project to produce a comprehensive architectural survey of central London and its suburbs. In this third […]
Licensing application: 170 Great Portland Street
An application has been made to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at 170 Great Portland Street, Fitzrovia. Sixes, 170 Great Portland Street. Sixes Cricket Limited is applying to sell alcohol on and off the premises and for late night refreshment for the following hours: Late Night Refreshment: Monday to Thursday from 23:00 to […]
Licensing application: Bellaria Restaurant, 71 Great Titchfield Street
The owners of a restaurant on the corner of Great Titchfield Street and Langham Street in Fitzrovia are (again) seeking permission from Westminster council to operate until later hours for the sale of food and drink, and to add entertainment to their licence. The previous application was withdrawn “due to administration errors”, say Westminster council’s […]
Residents hold street protest against Camden Council for repeatedly allowing out-of-hours noisy works
Residents in a council housing estate have held a protest against the London Borough of Camden which has allowed noisy out-of-hours work to carry on for months on end. Residents on Grafton Way hold a protest to demand “Peace on Sundays, please”. Photo: Simon Lamrock. Members of the Grafton Way Tenants and Residents Association held […]
The Piano Man No. 22: ‘The Magic Roundabout’
As a pianist, I have played in a lot of unusual situations. Accompanying magician, Fay Presto, on stage at a magicians’ convention in Southport, despite having been temporarily deafened by the firing of a starter pistol which was part of the show; topping and tailing the weekly burlesque shows at a “colourful” Fitzrovia venue, which […]
Is this your tabby cat? Reported lost a year ago
A vet is appealing to find the owner of a cat that has wandered into their surgery in Fulham in south west London. Is your name Andrew and is this your cat? Photo: Paws Veterinary Clinic, via Facebook. “Princess has come in and is microchipped. Her chip reports her missing one year ago,” say Paws […]